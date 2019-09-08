MC exposed live on stage

I WAS so impressed by Strut & Fret Production House's new show that I turned to friends sitting next to us during the show and exclaimed. "What a testicle!"

I had meant to say spectacle but it just slipped out... as did MC Felix Pouliot's nuts, if you'll pardon the French. Had he perhaps been to the men's room before coming on stage and forgotten to tuck them back in?

Blanc De Blanc Encore performers Skylar Benton, Felix Pouliot, Melanie Hawkins, Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Um, no, actually, this display was part of his opening act.

Start as you mean to go on they say and Blanc De Blanc Encore is rude, sexy and highly entertaining from the get go as are all Strut & Fret's shows.

Under the stewardship of Brisbane impresario Scott Maidment they deliver time and time again and their Brisbane Festival shows each year have become central to the festival's success. They sell out night after night and this one should too.

All their shows are good but this is one of their best and possibly their raciest.

There's lots of flashing and plenty of naked flesh in the burlesque tradition but there's great acrobatics, comedy, dancing, terrific singing from Christina Gatti from the US who adds a touch of class and it's all just quite mind-boggling.

And while there were times when I had to look away momentarily I quickly looked back.

Diva Christina Gatti is among the cast of Blanc de Blanc Encore. Picture Glenn Campbell

Scott Maidment said to me recently that he wanted people to go along to his shows and say "Oh My God, I cant believe I just saw that" and I thought that was just a throwaway line but I actually said that to my wife at one stage. It may have been when Pouliot appeared later in the show with his wedding tackle tucked between his legs rendering him genderless.

Do you really want to see that in a show? No, neither do I but somehow they get away with it because the humour outweighs the offensiveness.

I'm a bit of a prude but I survived it and so will you but be warned, you have to be 18 to see it.

Blanc De Blanc Encore aerialist Tuedon Ariri. Picture: Nigel Hallett

As well as all the bawdiness there is beauty.

Watching extraordinary aerialist Tuedon Ariri flying around above us and performing the most amazing moves was impressive. Mongolian American contortionist Ugi Otgonbayar simply blows your mind and she bends over backwards to please us. Literally.

She also does this act that involves simulated male masturbation which seemed weird and that was a bridge too far for me I'm afraid. They could have lost that segment but hey, that's just me.

One of the highlights is a lovely display by aerial hoop duo Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan.

Aerial hoop duo Caitlin Tomson-Moylan and Spencer Craig star in Blanc de Blanc Encore, the new cabaret show playing at the Brisbane Festival. Picture: Daniel Boud

It was lyrical and like ballet in mid air. These artists are highly trained and most are multi-talented switching between comedy and circus acts quite easily.

The champagne theme loosely ties it all together and it's a bubbly party on stage and in the audience too for that matter. I'm teetotal but I did embrace the bubbly theme with a glass of cold lemonade. I know ... oh behave! right?

What else can I tell you? Nothing really. I don't want to spoil it for you by outlining what other outrages and spectacles (not to mention testicles) are on offer.

Better you see it for yourself. Soon. Because it's the most fun you can have sitting down.

BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE

Until September 28

The Courier-Mail Spiegeltent, Treasury Brisbane Arcadia,

Brisbane Festival