Mayor's pitch for hotel on the Jetty Foreshores

Mayor Denise Knight and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the announcement of the Jetty Foreshore consultation earlier this year.

Mayor Denise Knight and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the announcement of the Jetty Foreshore consultation earlier this year. Trevor Veale

IF YOU ask mayor Denise Knight, the former Deep Sea Fishing Club would be the perfect site to house a new hotel for Coffs Harbour.

The mayor raised the idea when reflecting on the State Government's newly released concepts plans to develop the Jetty Foreshore, which is Crown land, and she said she's content with the plans as far as the community is involved.

She's been greatly instrumental in bringing the council's own plans to redevelop parts of the Jetty Foreshore into fruition after 30 years of it remaining relatively untouched - arguably one of her greatest achievements to date.

The mayor said she was happy to see the building heights capped to five storeys and the land east of Jordan Esplanade untouched.

"The consultation seems to have been quite extensive and I think using independent consultants to do it was a good idea. So far so good, but it all comes down to listening to what the community has got to say,” Cr Knight said.

"I don't want to see the foreshore overdeveloped, that's my own personal opinion. Even though you can't own a view, people that live down at the Jetty are entitled to at least some view. We have to be very mindful.”

The Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce president Martin Wells last week told The Advocate the chamber had envisioned a "big name” hotel to be developed at the foreshore, but the five-storey cap would prevent this from happening.

The mayor said she, however, did not agree a large hotel should be built in the area.

"I think that if there was a big name hotel interested in Coffs Harbour and being at the foreshore, they would at least think about the long term lease for the former Deep Sea Fishing Club. That would be the perfect place for a hotel,” Cr Knight said.

"Yes accommodation is definitely needed, and I'm no expert, but I think we have to be careful. To lob it down at the foreshore at whatever height, that wouldn't be acceptable.

"If there was a Rydges or someone interested, let them go into an expression of interest at the Deep Sea Fishing Club.”

What the mayor does envision to complement council's Jetty4Shores project, though, is eateries along the empty land west of Jordan Esplanade.

"I've always wanted to see some cafes and restaurants, and bed and breakfast accommodation but on the appropriate land which of course is west of Jordan Esplanade.

"Alfresco eating, coffee shops, ice-creameries - you know, lots of fun stuff.”