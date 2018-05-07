Mayor's joy over Coffs Bypass announcement

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knights reacts to news the Federal Government will fund the cost of the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knights reacts to news the Federal Government will fund the cost of the Coffs Harbour Bypass. Contributed

COFFS Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight has said she is thrilled at the announcement by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker that the Australian Government has pledged $971m towards the Coffs Harbour Bypass in tomorrow's budget.

"I am really thrilled. We have waited a long time for this," she said. "It shows what we can do when all levels of government work together - and with a 72,000 strong community army behind us," Cr Knight said.

"This is what the Coffs Harbour community wants, it's what the community needs and it's what the community deserves.

"Successive councils - on the community's behalf - have called for this for decades.

"Most recently it was a huge part of the feedback we got through the MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan consultation.

"Being able to take that evidence so we could show concrete proof of the community's view to the Deputy Prime Minister and others at meetings in Canberra lately has been very important."

While a date for construction work on the bypass has not yet been revealed, the Mayor called for as early a start as possible. "We've got the money, let's see this happen," she urged.