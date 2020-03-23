Mayor’s COVID-19 message: stay calm, stop hoarding

Mayor Denise Knight, pictured at a gathering late last year, says that living in Coffs Harbour and Australia fills her with optimism.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has urged residents to remain calm in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Knight is a registered nurse and her husband Chris a local doctor.

"My husband and I are both health professionals and our view personally is to stick to basic hygiene methods of washing our hands and avoiding close and intimate contact," Cr Knight said.

"Do we find this scary? yes we do, we have never seen anything like this in our lifetime.

"Chris has not always been in the best of health which puts him at risk, however he believes his obligation to the Practice and his patients is overwhelming so he continues to work as do I."

Coffs Harbour City Council is considering options for their scheduled Thursday meeting.

Last week they issued a statement encouraging residents to listen live to Council meetings on Mixlr or via the free Mixlr app for android or iPhone/iPad devices.

Audio recordings of Council meetings are also available on SoundCloud the Monday after the draft minutes are published on Council's website.

Mayor Knight says she has great faith in the information being delivered by all levels of government.

"Living in Coffs and Australia fills us with optimism that it is not all gloom and doom.

"We have wonderful health care and as far as food and water etc are concerned we as a Nation can be self-sufficient."

HAPPIER TIMES: Mayor Denise Knight with her husband, three children and their partners, and grandchildren.

Mayor Knight has three children and six grandchildren and has postponed a trip to see her newest grandchild.

"Otherwise we are are going about our daily routines where possible and only doing our usual weekly shop.

"If there is something we need and it is not on the shelf we change our plan."

"As the Mayor I urge all of us to remain calm and to stop hoarding, it is not necessary and puts others at risk."