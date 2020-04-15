Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

TROUBLED TIMES: Drought, bushfires, floods and now Covid-19 a local mayor is calling for more support from the Federal and State Governments.

Bellingen Shire Council Mayor, Cr Dominic King, is again calling on the Federal and State Government to come to the table with a range of economic stimulus and financial assistance measures so his Shire can respond and recover from the recent drought, bushfires, floods and the current pandemic.

Cr King said the financial impact of these events was being felt by Councils throughout the region and now is the time for all levels of government to help ease the burden by working with Councils and communities to address their immediate and long-term financial sustainability.

“I know our community and local businesses have been doing it tough for quite some time now and people are genuinely concerned about their jobs and the financial future of our Shire and its local businesses, so we’ve all been working together and doing the best we can to provide local solutions.”

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King at the opening of the Great Koala National Park centre in December last year.

But he says Council can’t go it alone while experiencing financial pressures as a result of declining revenue sources and the additional cost of responding to the recent natural disasters and the current pandemic crisis.

“That’s why I will continue to advocate on behalf of our community and work with the Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey; the Office of the Deputy Premier; and the Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan to identify opportunities to ease the financial pressures on our Shire’s medical services, local businesses, community service providers and rate payers.”

Cr King said Council provides 31 different services to the community every day, and is planning for the impacts ahead by identifying opportunities to maintain Council’s operational capacity and essential services, while complying with Federal and State Government directives.

“We need to maintain our operational capacity for as long as possible so we can support our community and local businesses, but it’s going to become increasingly challenging to maintain the essential and practical support services our community relies on to live their day to day lives without additional Federal and State financial assistance.”