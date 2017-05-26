Mayor urges Coffs to give pool leaseholder Lane 4 a fair go

PUBLIC OUTCRY: The Coffs Coast public protested against the management contract to three Coffs Coast pools being awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

COFFS Harbour City councillor Paul Amos believed more transparency was needed after the management tender for the Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools was awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

Cr Amos put forward the notice of motion that the new leaseholder of the pools provide a quarterly performance report for a period of a year to identify any service performance changes.

In Thursday's council meeting he said he was "angry, confused and frustrated” when he first heard the contract had been awarded to the Newcastle-based company.

But Cr Amos said after he was able to study the tender process he was just left frustrated.

Cr Amos said the public had shown it wanted loyalty prioritised in future policy making.

"The community has been let down by the process,” Cr Amos said.

"I think we have lost a little bit of confidence with some of the community, including the 27,000 which shared this on the Northern Beaches Facebook site.

"We can learn that the community really values loyalty.

"This is a community I want to be part of.”

However Mayor Denise Knight said the tender process was a "normal operational situation with tenders”.

Speaking against the motion, she questioned councillors whether every new business coming from outside of the Coffs Coast should be faced with such scrutiny.

"Do we need to do this with every business that comes to us? I don't believe so,” Cr Knight said.

"I think we need to give them a fair go.”

Cr Knight said she felt the new pool leaseholder was already behind the eight ball and needed a fair go.

The vote on the notice of motion was split 3-3, with councillors Keith Rhoades, Jan Strom and Tegan Swan away.

Cr Knight had the casting vote and voted it down.

Lane 4 Aquatics will take over the management of the Coffs Harbour pool from Swimplex and long-time Woolgoolga pool operators Tracy and Scott Hunt. It is understood the previous manager of the Sawtell pool retired.

Earlier this month the announcement Lane 4 Aquatics would take over the management of the three Coffs Coast pools stirred public protest.