Bellingen Shire Council removed the car on Monday afternoon. Photo by Amber Power.
News

Mayor slams ‘foolish act’

Janine Watson
18th Aug 2020 5:32 PM
A car covered in graffiti left abandoned at The Promised Land near Bellingen has now been removed.

The car was dumped late Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Locals were horrified to see it in the pristine river bed of the Never Never River.

Bellingen Shire Council was alerted and crews removed it on Monday afternoon.

“Our crews were onsite quickly and inspected the car, which was dumped in a dry section of the riverbed,” Mayor Dominic King said.

“Thankfully an inspection of the vehicle confirmed there were no engine or oil leaks.”

Alex Richo from Bellingen was shocked to discover this car dumped in the river at The Promised Land.
The vehicle has been removed and is being held in Council’s empoundment facility.

“We will endeavour to identify who owns the car and pass that information on to the appropriate authorities.”

“It’s such a foolish act that could have damaged such a pristine and special environment.”

The car was spray painted with various symbols including a swastika and the Bellingen postcode: 2454.

