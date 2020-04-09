Mayor says keep your distance this long weekend

Mayor Denise Knight has urged the community to follow government guidelines on social distancing this Easter long weekend and 'holiday at home'.

"Locals have overwhelming demonstrated a clear understanding of the risks posed to themselves and others in the community by COVID-19 by following the advice and I'd ask everyone to please stick with it," Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said.

"There are loads of things you can do at home - gardening, making hot cross buns, teaching your pets new tricks, bingeing on Netflix or simply reading or listening to music. And don't forget Easter egg hunts."

She says Council's libraries are also offering online access to loads of e-books, e-audio resources, e-magazines, film streaming and lots more.

"You can still dine in style by supporting local cafes, restaurants and businesses by ordering food or takeaways online.

"The key message is to stay home, or if you have to go out, stay away from others. It's the very best advice, along with regular handwashing or sanitising, to help you stay safe."

Beaches in particular have become more of a refuge in recent weeks for those escaping Covid-19 restrictions and Councils along the coast have been weighing up their management options.

NSW Government advice on social distancing is that you must stay at home, unless you are going to:

- work (where you can't work remotely)

- school or an educational institution

- shop for food and essentials

- get medical care or supplies

Walkers and surfers on North Wall beach in Coffs Harbour this week. Photo by Trevor Veale

If you have to leave home for essential reasons like visiting the doctor or grocery shopping, stay at least 1.5 metres away from others.

Wash your hands regularly and keep in touch with family and friends by phone, social media or video calls where possible.

Gathering in a public place is limited to two people.

Many Coffs Harbour City Council facilities are currently closed including sportsgrounds, playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor exercise equipment.

Lifeguards are running a surveillance-only service until the end of the season at Sawtell, Park Beach and Woolgoolga. No flags are being deployed at these beaches.