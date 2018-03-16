Menu
MAJESTIC: Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the Antarctic was majestic. Contributed
Mayor inspired by Antarctic, South America trip

16th Mar 2018 9:00 AM

FOUR weeks travelling through South America and the Antarctic has inspired Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

We live in much better conditions than those in South America but the Coffs Coast could learn a lot about the proud stance countries such as Argentina, Chile and Uruguay place on culture, she said.

"There's art, art, art everywhere,” Cr Knight said.

There were museums, musicians and public entertainment on almost every street corner.

Since being elected to Coffs Harbour City Council, she has lobbied for an entertainment and arts centre on the Coffs Coast.

Strategic sites for an entertainment centre have been highlighted in the City Centre Masterplan for 2031 on Castle and Gordon Sts and Park Avenue.

On Antarctica, Cr Knight said the frozen continent was "majestic”, marvelling at the glaciers, seals, dolphins and penguins.

"It's relatively untouched.”

But Cr Knight said the effects of global warming were noticeable.

"Global warming is real, you can see it. The ice is a lot smaller than it was.”

Cr Knight said we had to think of our actions to limit the effects of global warming.

