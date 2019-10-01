Mayor goes all out to ‘bust myths’ on Cultural & Civic Space

SPEAKING OUT: Mayor Denise Knight says that at no stage has any component of the Cultural and Civic Space project been kept hidden.

THE Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has taken out a full page advertisement addressing what she describes as 'several inaccuracies' in relation to the Cultural and Civic Space.

The advertisement, to appear in coming weeks, is presented as a letter to ratepayers.

Much of the criticism against the $76.52m project has been directed personally at Cr Knight.

While she has championed the project fellow Councillors Sally Townley, George Cecato and Michael Adendorff have also voted to proceed with it.

In the advertisement Cr Knight addresses a number of these myths stating the project will not negatively impact on council services; it will not increase rates; it will not result in job losses; and at no stage has any component of the project been kept hidden.

Opponents of the project claim that council offices were included within the design at the last minute but Cr Knight has always denied this telling the Advocate last month:

"Council offices have been part of the plan since 2016 - this has always been clearly stated."

Former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has been a vocal opponent of the project. Here he chairs a meeting with some signs showing the personal nature of some of the criticism.

As the Development Application for the Cultural and Civic Space goes on public exhibition this week, and plans proceed for the demolition of buildings on Gordon Street to make way for the build, those opposed to it continue their fight to bring it to a halt.

At last week's council meeting Cr Keith Rhoades raised concerns in relation to heritage items being stored at the Gordon Street buildings.

He says he has been contacted by volunteers concerned the items could be damaged as they are removed and placed in storage until the new museum is built as part of the Cultural and Civic Space.

He was hoping to air these concerns as a matter of urgent business but Cr Knight deemed the matter could be taken on notice. At the same meeting Cr Paul Amos warned against borrowing funds for the project from 'fossil fuel lender' TCorp.

A petition with over 13,000 signatures calling for a halt to the project has been tables in NSW Parliament and a delegation met with Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock last week to see if she can intervene.

People signing the anti-Cultural and Civic Space petition at Park Beach Plaza.

Not to be deterred Cr Knight has taken the unusual step of taking out the full page advertisement to 'bust' what she says are a number of myths about the project.

"Several inaccuracies have come to my attention about the proposed Cultural and Civic Space (including Council offices)," she writes in the advertisement.

"I understand these are circulating throughout our community and I wanted to ensure these myths are busted before people are misled by false information."

The Cultural and Civic Space will incorporate the regional museum and library, multipurpose meetings rooms, a shop, cafe and council offices and chambers.

Cr Knight assured ratepayers that council has successfully managed projects significantly larger than the Gordon Street project and has urged ratepayers to contact council via ccsproject@chcc.nsw.gov.au or visit haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/cultural-and-civic-space or call 6648 4000 if they have any questions.