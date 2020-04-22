Mayor calls for urgent Covid-19 funding

Mayor Denise Knight will ask the council to endorse a campaign by peak industry body Local Government NSW.

COFFS Harbour City Council will consider asking the NSW and Federal Governments for urgent financial support as it grapples with mounting revenue losses in the face of Covid-19.

The matter will be put forward by Mayor Cr Denise Knight at this Thursday’s council meeting, and is part of a wider campaign by peak industry body Local Government NSW.

“In my role as Mayor, I am calling on councillors to support the local government sector’s campaign for assistance in dealing with the health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Mayoral Minute states.

“Coffs Harbour City Council and its community is already suffering the consequences of drought and the November 2019 bushfires. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this situation.”

A number of council facilities and services have ceased to operate normally due to the Public Health Order.

If passed, the council will call for an increase to Financial Assistance Grants payments to 1 per cent in order to help maintain essential functions and services, as well as for stimulus funding for local projects.

The council would also ask for immediate financial assistance to support council employees especially in early education and care, and for increased access to TAFE, VET and other apprenticeship opportunities particularly for staff in non-essential services who are unable to be redeployed.

In a previous meeting the council resolved to adjust existing policies to enable financial relief to the community, including loan repayment relief for existing loans to community groups, and the amendment of the Financial Hardship Policy to non-residential properties.

These measures have been estimated to add up to a loss of revenue of $95,000 up until June 30.

Further financial relief measures such as rent relief for tenants of council managed properties will also be considered at Thursday’s council meeting.