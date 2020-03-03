Mayor breaks another deadlock to knock back major DA

A major development proposal on the Northern Beaches has been knocked back.

A major development proposal on the Northern Beaches has been knocked back.

A MAJOR development proposed for Moonee Beach has been knocked back on the grounds of 'unacceptable impacts to neighbourhood amenity'.

Of particular concern, in relation to the seniors housing development, was the possible impact on traffic along Anchorage Close.

The matter was up for consideration at the recent Coffs Harbour City Council meeting with Councillors split on whether or not to support it.

John Lloyd addressed Councillors and tabled objections from residents while Anthony Cougle from Moonee Beach Retirement Living Pty Ltd spoke for the proposal.

Plans include 29 self-contained dwellings (single and two-storey) for seniors housing; and six separate dwellings and one exhibition home.

The proposal includes 29 self-contained dwellings for seniors housing.

The site is located within 400 metres of the Moonee Marketplace.

Work would involve the demolition of existing structures and a subdivision at 8 Anchorage Close and 5-9 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach.

Councillors John Arkan, Tegan Swan, Sally Townley and Mayor Denise Knight voted for the motion to deny the application while Crs Michael Adendorff, Paul Amos, George Cecato and Keith Rhoades were against the motion to deny it.

With votes tied Mayor Knight chose to use her casting vote to progress the motion to deny the DA.

Jan Strom made the decision to resign from Council in March last year based on medical advice.

After being absent from meetings for almost a year Councillor Jan Strom made the decision to resign from Council in March last year based on medical advice leaving the even number and a potential for tied votes.

Mayor Knight has previously stated she does not like using her casting vote but under the Code of Meeting Practice is within her right to do so.

If votes are equal for and against, she does not need to use a casting vote for the motion to be lost.

To ensure a motion is won, according to the Code, she must use her casting vote.