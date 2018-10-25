Mayer’s shocking confession about sex life

PROFESSIONAL oversharer John Mayer is back at it, this time telling the world more than it needed to know about his sex life and sexual history.

The Daughters crooner sat down with Cazzie David for his unofficial Instagram story series, Current Mood, and the Larry David spawn (and ex of Pete Davidson) asked him rather probing questions.

Cazzie, 24, began by asking the 41-year-old singer if he masturbates to his own songs.

"I don't think I've masturbated to any music, except when I was much younger and MTV was all there was for a young man," the self-proclaimed "recovering ego addict" quipped.

"In what world do you imagine that a man would masturbate to his own music?"

Cazzie then pivoted to whether Mayer ever makes love to his own music.

"No, but a girl has asked me to sing some of my songs in probably the run-up to it," he confessed, explaining, "If it's after a show and a girl asks, 'Sing Your Body is a Wonderland,' do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, 'No,' or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, 'We've got the afternoon…?' You want to play along … I probably used my music to hook up a few times, but that doesn't mean it's any less from the heart."

Later, the pair got into the nitty-gritty: Cazzie instructed Mayer to blink if he'd slept with more than 800 women.

When he maintained a stare, she asked him to do the same if he had slept with more than 500 women, and he still didn't blink, joking that it's sad that it's shocking that he'd bedded "sub 500" ladies.

That number hasn't risen much lately, with Mayer admitting that he's a walking PR crisis for famous women (and a general no-go for women in general) because of his reputation.

"I find people not being into me brings a real level of reality into my life, whereas when I was in my early 20s where I really couldn't miss, I kind of abused that," Mayer admitted. "Not so long ago, I gave a girl my number and she said, 'I probably won't use it'."

Mayer explained that he went to an Oscars party in 2016 where it was clear that he wasn't quite a Casanova anymore, singling out a specific starlet who inadvertently and silently broke the news to him.

"I saw Scarlett Johansson," he said, "and I said to myself for the first time in my life with the clearest of voices, 'She wants nothing to do with you.' And I found that really relieving … I don't think that people are into the idea of like, 'I snagged John Mayer'."

Celebrity publicists previously dished to Page Six that they advised their famous clients to never date the Your Body Is a Wonderland singer, citing his history of blabbing about his sex life and breakups with Jessica Simpson (whom he famously referred to as "sexual napalm") and Jennifer Aniston - though he seems to have embraced more discretion following his most recent relationship with Katy Perry.

"(This) might put me into a little bit of a deeper understanding about what it's like to be a woman in that yes I could have sex with somebody at any given moment," Mayer concluded about his lack of luck in the romance department.

"But I think being a famous man is somewhat similar to be a beautiful woman, which means yes there is access, (but) there's very seldom any desire. The older I get, the less desirous I am about unsheathing new body parts."

