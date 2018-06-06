May madness hits the property market

MAY has proven to be a hot month for property sales with suburb records tumbling and a top sale of $2.6 million.

According to CoreLogic, that price was paid for the stunning Orara Valley Estate, the sprawling eight-bedroom, six-bathroom, 54- acre property which had previously gained a reputation as a high-end holiday house and wedding venue.

Harcourts Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said the Sydney buyers were excited to take ownership of the estate as their family home.

"The privacy afforded by the estate, with everything the Coffs Coast has to offer at your doorstep all within 15 minutes, was what attracted the buyers.”

Despite the eye-watering price, the sale is not a record for Upper Orara; 267 Fridays Creek Rd holds that title after selling for $2.8 million (CoreLogic) in 2016.

But May did see two other Coffs Coast properties sell for suburb record-breaking prices.

McGrath principal Martin Wells sold a luxury Sawtell home at 9 Honeysuckle St for $1.9 million during May, beating the previous price record of $1.801 million at the 2016 auction of 3 Boronia St.

That home was also bought by Sydney buyers relocating to the Coffs Coast.

9 Honeysuckle St, Sawtell. Contributed

The sleepy seaside enclave of Arrawarra Headland is also buzzing from the recent record price paid there just under two weeks ago.

Tom Sullivan from NSW Real Estate sold the beachfront home at 16 First Avenue under the hammer for $1.625 million. The home was bought by a Sydney-sider sight unseen and smashed the previous record for Arrawarra Headland which had stood at $1.36 million.

First Ave, Arrawarra Headland. Contributed

Nearby Mullaway also saw a rare million- dollar sale during May.

According to CoreLogic, LJ Hooker Woolgoolga sold a six-bedroom home on 1846sq m at 32 Orchid Rd for $1.13 million. It's one of only four $1-million-plus sales ever recorded in the suburb.

Diggers Beach also proved popular with high-end buyers.

Langlands Property's Shayne Long sold a four-bedroom home at 13 Muirfield Cl for $1.05 million, while Harcourts' Shane Hessenberger sold a home with sweeping ocean views at 11 Clarence Cres for $960,000 (CoreLogic).

Rural property also retained its strong prices in the region, with Coffs Coast Property Sales selling 190 McClelland Rd, Bucca, for $1.25 million (CoreLogic) during May.