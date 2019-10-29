Mauk: Roar potential needs time

Mauk doesn’t doubt his new coach – but maybe he should doubt his barber... Photo: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Mauk doesn’t doubt his new coach – but maybe he should doubt his barber... Photo: Albert Perez/Getty Images

STEFAN Mauk has called for patience as the new-look Brisbane Roar find their A-League feet.

Under the guidance of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and assistant coach Tony Grant, the revamped Roar head into Saturday's clash against competition leaders Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium with just one point from two matches.

Midfielder Mauk, one of the few to survive Fowler's mass culling of last season's Brisbane squad, is thrilled to be back on the park after a lengthy battle with osteitis pubis restricted him to just four appearances in the Roar's disastrous 2018-19 campaign.

"I'm happy to be playing again, and part of a good team," the former Australian under-23 representative said.

"I know that we're going in the right direction. The wins will come.

"We know we're on the right path. It's just about the fans and the players buying into it. That's the most important thing right now."

Having scored a last-gasp equaliser via Roy O'Donovan in their first-up 1-1 away draw with Perth Glory, the Roar head to NSW this week on the back of a 1-0 home loss to Melbourne Victory last Friday night.

In the thick of the action against Melbourne Victory. Photo: Albert Perez/Getty Images

"We've played two A-League games, drawn one and lost one, but probably against two of the better teams out there, and we could have won both games and nobody could have said that we didn't deserve it," Mauk said.

"The way Tony and the gaffer (Fowler) want us to play, it's about everybody getting used to that. It's not going to happen straight away.

"It probably took the first month of pre-season before everyone understood exactly what we wanted, and understanding different players' qualities and what they're going to do with the ball.

"You can train as much as you want but until you come up against A-League opposition in games, when players are under pressure situations, you learn the most about each other.

"It's something that we need working on. We'll match it with any A-League team, but unless we get the results, we can talk as much as we want."

Stream every game of The 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >