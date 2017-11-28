Menu
Mature dog for adoption

Milo is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.
Milo is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA. Rachel Vercoe

Pet of the week: Milo is a nine-year-old female Shitzu x Border Collie who loves interacting with humans and socialises well with other dogs.

When she first arrived at the shelter, Milo had anxiety but with training has become a well balanced dog and needs someone who will continue this behaviour.

She is a mature dog, making her suitable for an older couple or a family with children, who will be consistent with giving her rules and boundaries.

Adoption Fee: $120

ID: 083.1989

Visit adoptapet.com.au

