Mature dog for adoption

Milo is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

Milo is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA. Rachel Vercoe

Pet of the week: Milo is a nine-year-old female Shitzu x Border Collie who loves interacting with humans and socialises well with other dogs.

When she first arrived at the shelter, Milo had anxiety but with training has become a well balanced dog and needs someone who will continue this behaviour.

She is a mature dog, making her suitable for an older couple or a family with children, who will be consistent with giving her rules and boundaries.

Adoption Fee: $120

ID: 083.1989

Visit adoptapet.com.au