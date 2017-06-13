Matt's siren song to Woolgoolga community

Community Champion nominee Matt Batty of Woolgoolga Fire and Rescue shows the local kids how that big red truck works.NOTE: Permission granted for use of child image.

BUILDER by day, fire and rescue volunteer when the siren sounds.

He can drive a nail or fix a fence but it's putting on the fire suit when needed that has earned Matt Batty this week's Community Champion nomination.

What do you do?

I've been a Woolgoolga area builder for the past 18 years and joined Fire and Rescue NSW in 2009 as a retained fireman as this was an interest of mine.

We learn skills and training drills which prepare us for call outs to rescues, motor vehicle accidents, hazmats, fires and ambulance assists.

Another aspect involves community engagements such as school education, smoke alarms for the elderly and fire station open days.

What's the favourite part of your job?

School education rates high on my list.

I enjoy seeing the kids learn important information for if they are caught in a fire.

The kids love exploring the fire truck, turning on the sirens, holding the hose and spraying water.

Where do you see the organisation in coming years?

With more subdivisions for residential housing and an increase in commercial properties in Woopi, I suggest that our local station may become busier.