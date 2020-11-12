Menu
delicious. Local: Matt Preston's Deliciously Local Food Survey
Food & Entertainment

MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

by MATT PRESTON
12th Nov 2020 7:56 AM

THE fabulous crew at Delicious magazine and News Corp's local newspapers want me to find your local food champions in Matt Preston's Deliciously Local Food Survey.

Why?

It's been the toughest year ever for your favourite cafes, restaurants and small food producers and they need our help.

So, if I was coming to your beautiful corner of the world where would you suggest we go for coffee?

Where must I eat brunch or lunch?

 

Matt Preston. Picture: Nicole Cleary
Matt Preston. Picture: Nicole Cleary

 

What is the one thing I should eat while I'm there?

Fill out the survey below and sing their praises (don't hold back!) and get people dining out again in your neighbourhood.

It could be anything from a fantastic curry from a local restaurant or the best counter meal to the perfect vanilla slice or pie from the local bakery, best local cheese, or those award-winning snags made by your butcher.

Answer these questions and not only will you be helping us to celebrate your local food champions but we'll also put you in the draw to win one of six signed cookbooks*.


Matt Preston's Deliciously Local Food Survey

This is our way of saying thank you for your help helping the places and people you love.

Let me let you into a secret.

The food survey is just the beginning of an amazing local food project next year, right here in your community.

You never know who might drop in for a bite …

 

* Entries open 8:00am 11/11/2020 and close at 11:59pm 11/12/2020. Australian residents 18 years and over only. Winners drawn 12:00pm 15/12/2020 at 2 Holt St, Surry Hills, 2010, NSW and will be notified by email on 18/12/2020. Total prize pool valued at $239.94. Full terms and conditions available here.

 

Originally published as MATT PRESTON'S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

