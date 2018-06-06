Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Jeff Lloyd rides Care To Think to win race 6, the Magic Millions Cup, during the Gold Coast Magic Millions at Aquis Park, Gold Coast Turf Club, Queensland, Saturday, January 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Jeff Lloyd rides Care To Think to win race 6, the Magic Millions Cup, during the Gold Coast Magic Millions at Aquis Park, Gold Coast Turf Club, Queensland, Saturday, January 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Care To Think out of luck again

by Mark Oberhardt
6th Jun 2018 4:40 PM

TRAINER Matt Dunn's sprinter Care To Think's tough run with wide barriers has continued with the speedster drawing gate 16 in Saturday's Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap.

Three-year-old filly Champagne Cuddles firmed as favourite for the rich sprint after drawing gate one on Wednesday, while defending champion Impending came up with barrier nine.

Care To Think was an eye-catching sixth in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 on May 12 when he came from second last from a wide gate.

His run of bad barriers continued in the Kingsford Smith Cup on May 26 when he drew the outside barrier and again had to go back to last. At his past six starts Care To Think has drawn a single digit barrier once.

An exasperated Dunn said before the draw it was no use whingeing about the bad barriers.

"He just can't get a decent barrier. We have just had to have to make the best of them," Dunn said.

"Care To Think doesn't have to go back. If there is no pace inside him he can roll forward and get a good position."

Care To Think drops from 59kg in his recent weight-for-age assignments to 52kg in the Stradbroke (1350m). Sydney jockey Tim Clark will take over from James McDonald who can't make the weight in the Stradbroke.

Keira Dunn with Stradbroke contender Care To Think. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Keira Dunn with Stradbroke contender Care To Think. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Clark has been in great form in Brisbane over the carnival highlighted by his wins on English in the Doomben 10,000, Dark Dream in the Rough Habit Plate and two stakes wins on Perast who he will be riding against in the Stradbroke.

Impending, last year's winner, and three-year-old filly Champagne Cuddles are the $4.60 equal favourites ahead of the declaration of the final field and barrier draw for the Stradbroke with Perast next at $7.50 and Care To Think at $8.50.

STRADBROKE HCP

Race 5, 2.15pm

1. IMPENDING J Cummings D Browne (9) 57.5kg

2. SANTA ANA LANE A Freedman B Melham (3) 55.5kg

3. CRACK ME UP L Birchley J Byrne (5) 53.5kg

4. ENDLESS DRAMA C Waller G Schofield (20) 53.5kg

5. VOODOO LAD D Weir C Parnham (7) 53.5kg

6. SPIETH D & B Hayes & T Dabernig C Williams (21) 53.5kg

7. FOXPLAY C Waller M Walker (19) 53kg

8. MOST IMPORTANT T Gollan M Du Plessis (2) 53kg

9. THE MONSTAR B Cavanough S Bogenhuber (8) 52.5kg

10. SHILLELAGH C Waller M Dee (10) 52.5kg

11. CARE TO THINK M Dunn T Clark (16) 52.5kg

12. BURNING PASSION M Newnham M Cahill (15) 52kg

13. SUPER CASH A Noblet J Kah (13) 51.5kg

14. INVINCIBLE GEM K Lees B Avdulla (17) 51.5kg

15. PERAST P Perry J Lloyd (12) 50kg

16. CHAMPAGNE CUDDLES B Baker C Brown (1) 50kg

17e. DANON LIBERTY D Weir - (6) 51.5kg

18e. OSBORNE BULLS J Cummings K McEvoy (4) 51.5kg

19e. MOSS 'N' DALE P Gelagotis A Darmanin (11) 51kg

20e. PECANS J Pride - (18) 51kg

21e. I'M A RIPPA T Gollan - (14) 51kg

FormGuide

Related Items

barrier draw care to think doomben horse racing horses stradbroke handicap

Top Stories

    Pensioners outraged at park power bills.

    premium_icon Pensioners outraged at park power bills.

    News PENSIONERS are gathering and fighting for a fair electricity rate after realising they are being over charged while living in a residential land lease community

    Wanted man could be on North Coast

    Wanted man could be on North Coast

    Crime Owen James MacNamara is wanted on robbery and stealing charges

    • 6th Jun 2018 3:24 PM
    Industry leader in Coffs

    Industry leader in Coffs

    Property Local agents to learn from the best

    May madness hits the property market

    May madness hits the property market

    Property May was a month of big sales and tumbling records

    Local Partners