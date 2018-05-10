Dunn out of luck again with Care To Think

Jockey Jeff Lloyd rides Care To Think to win the Magic Millions Cup. Picture: AAP

MATT Dunn has almost come to expect wide draws for stable star Care To Think, but he would happily concede the poor luck now if it means a kinder alley for the Stradbroke in four weeks.

Care To Think dives into the Group 1 pool for the first time in Saturday's $700,000 Doomben 10,000. The son of So You Think came up with gate 12 in the 14-horse field, making it double-digit draws in five of his past six starts.

"Maybe I did something wrong because I seem to be coming up with bad barriers everywhere at the moment," Dunn said.

"As long as he draws a decent gate in the Stradbroke I will be happy."

Care To Think emerged as one of the stars of Queensland's summer carnival, winning the Magic Millions Cup.

A Doncaster Mile tilt was aborted after just one Sydney run when Dunn decided instead to target the Stradbroke.

"The thing that swayed me was the fact that if he drew wide in the Doncaster, it might look really bad because he could jump and just want to get running like he did in that 1300m race down there," Dunn said.

"I'm not going to say he will never be a miler, but I think it will be later. He's still working things out."

Care To Think has drawn wide for the Doomben 10,000. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

Dunn's opinion of Care To Think is so high that he at one stage hoped to secure an Everest slot by winning the 10,000, but he concedes it's going to be a task from the draw now.

"He probably couldn't win from that gate, unless they went really quick and the field split up and he was able to slot away," he said.

"There's seven genuine Group 1 horses in it. This would have to be considered a stronger 10,000 than some of the recent ones."

The combined earnings of the 14 runners is more than $26 million in a dream result for the kick-off to the Brisbane Racing Club carnival.

Care To Think firmed from $21 to $17 for the 10,000 with Ladbrokes on Wednesday.

Dunn believes his handy three-year-old Snitz is capable of turning the tables on his last-start conqueror Marsupial in Saturday's Queensland Day Stakes.

"I know the Godolphin horse (Marsupial) is hard to beat, but Snitz was the run of the race for mine in that race," Dunn said.

"He was really good. He's consistent and he turns up each time. If he gets a decent run, he's a good chance."