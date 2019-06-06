Matildas will give this thing a proper shake

LEADING THE WAY: Matildas forward Sam Kerr reacts after scoring a goal against Japan. Kerr will be pivotal to Australia's chances in the World Cup.

FOOTBALL: The showpiece event in women's football kicks off in France Saturday morning and one of the teams expected to figure prominently is wearing the green and gold.

The Matildas are undoubtedly one of Australia's best national sporting teams, having taken the country by storm over the past three years.

The perfect mix of an experienced squad, savvy coach and being captained by a global superstar in Sam Kerr has them perfectly placed to make a splash at the FIFA World Cup.

Coffs United Lionesses player Vicky Rezo said coach Ante Milicic will have his squad ready to go from the opening whistle.

"I know Ante personally, he is a family friend,” Rezo said.

"He was a good striker in his day so hopefully he gets some of his attacking flair into the side.”

Australia is drawn in tough pool alongside Brazil, Italy and Jamaica, but Rezo is backing them to progress deep into the tournament.

"We've got a great style and we beat Brazil convincingly just recently. I have no doubt we'll get through the pool but every game will be tough.”

"I hope they do well for themselves and show our women's team is a lot better than our men's team... they still don't get enough recognition.”

One of the surprise inclusions in Milicic's 23-strong squad is 16-year-old Mary Fowler. Rezo is praying the young attacking weapon is given a chance to show what she can do.

"As a young indigenous girl it would be so big for her family and her culture.”

Australia's first game is Sunday night against Italy.