Matildas inspiring next wave of local talent

SUPERSTAR: Matildas forward Sam Kerr will inspire a generation of Australian female football talent during the world cup. Gregory Bull

FOOTBALL: In celebration of the Matildas competing in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, Northern NSW Football will be hosting six Aldi MiniRoos Kick-Off for Girls Centres across the region.

Coffs Harbour has been selected to host one of the centres along with Speers Point, Greta Branxton, Ballina, Tamworth and Forster.

NNSWF female participation officer Holly Ayton said the centres are a great opportunity for girls aged between four and nine to kick-off their football dreams and be part of the excitement surrounding this great sporting event.

"The program is designed for our MiniRoos for girls to have fun and be involved in the game, it's a great experience for the girls looking to give football a go,” Ayton said.

Registration for the five-week program is $100 and includes a participant pack valued at $20. The pack features a ball, drinks bottle, shin pads and stickers.

The program kick-offs on Monday, June 3 from 4.30pm at McLean St Oval. The final session will be held on Monday, July 1.

For more information email miniroos@northernnswfootball.com.au or call 49417200.