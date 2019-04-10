Menu
RAID: Police found incriminating text messages on a Glenwood man's mobile phone.
Mateship 'no excuse' for drug supply

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
HELPING a mate led to extra trouble for Glenwood concretor Tony John Cridland, who faced drug charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Cridland pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a used bong, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine and diazepam (sometimes branded as Valium).

He also pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to someone called "Bazza" and to possessing a mobile phone on which the transactions were discussed in text messages.

Bazza was a mate to whom Cridland said he had supplied marijuana at cost, as a favour.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted there was no commerciality in the transactions.

"It's still illegal and still a serious offence," Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Cridland $800.and warned him that his criminal record was "getting to the stage where other penalties might come into effect."

glenwood gympie court gympie crime marijuana
Gympie Times

