Mates help friend struck by rare illness

HELPING HAND: A gofundme page has been set up for Jason Lynch, diagnosed with dystonia. INSET: Jason, cannot 100% control his neck muscles from spasming and twisting his head and jaw to the right hand side.

ONCE happy and healthy, Coffs Harbour-born Jason Lynch was struck down ina matter of months and had his life changed forever.

In January, Jason was diagnosed with cervical dystonia, a neurological movement disorder in his neck.

The disorder causes Jason's muscles to contract and spasm involuntarily, causing pain, tremors and twisting, among other uncontrollable movements.

"The dystonia will behave how it wants to behave, it can become worse on its own accord," Jason said.

Watching her friend's decline, Brunswick Heads woman Lucy Arnott started a GoFundMe page in a quest to help Jason get specialist treatment overseas and has raised more than $18,000.

"This sort of impacting life event could easily make most of us just give up and resign ourselves to a life of pain," Lucy wrote in a post to the page.

"However Jason is a ridiculously unique, resilient, positive person and is not taking this lying down ... it is genuinely inspiring to watch the way he's dealing with what he's up against."

Dystonia can affect any part of the body, with the cause unknown, and presently has no straightforward cure.

"It can happen to anyone at any time, I'm the perfect example - fit, healthy, outgoing, then from out of nowhere it's struck my life down," Jason said.

The "Dare for Dystonia with Jase" campaign hopes to raise awareness of the illness and "give a voice" to those suffering from it.