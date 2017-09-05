Mates celebrate million dollar win with a couple of Crownies

Two retired mates at Urunga have won big on Lotto - $1.6 million to be precise.

HOW else would you expect a couple of mates at Urunga to celebrate a $1.6 million lottery win.

With a couple of beers of course.

The two Coffs Coast locals wasted no time celebrating their Saturday Lotto division one windfall of more than $1.6 million, knocking the top off a "couple of Crownies".

The two retired men claimed one of the 12 division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday night's Lotto draw 3769.

The draw saw four winners in New South Wales, four from Queensland, three from Victoria and one from Western Australia.

The winning friends, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their 36-game QuickPick from the Urunga Newsagency in Bonville Street.

Speaking to a NSW Lotteries official to confirm their win, the syndicate leader explained how they discovered their winning news yesterday.

"I never check my ticket but my mate does," he laughed.

"He gave a call yesterday morning and said 'I think we've got the bloody numbers!'.

"He came around, we checked the numbers and had a couple of Crownies - so it's all good!"

The two mates have been putting in a private syndicate for some time and decided to enter the Saturday Lotto $20 Million Superdraw at the last minute.

"We were at the newsagency and saw the signs and thought that $20 million sounds pretty good!" he said.

The long-time friends plan to use their share of $833,333.33 to help them enjoy a happy and carefree retirement.

Hats off to you men well played.