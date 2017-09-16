Mate brings Costin back to Comets

HOMECOMING: Former NRL and English Super League player Brandon Costin has been named as first grade coach for the Coffs Harbour Comets in 2018.

WITH more than a decade of playing experience in both the NRL and English Super League under his belt, Brandon Costin could have almost any coaching role he wanted.

Next year though, he'll be returning to where it all started at Coffs Harbour.

Costin admits it was the lure of working alongside long-time friend Vaughn Dawes that brought him back to the Comets.

"Vaughn and I have been mates forever,” Costin said.

"We played first grade here at Coffs when I was still 17 and we always said one day, one day, but then I'd given up a couple of years ago. I said I'm not having anything to do with footy anymore, I'm sick of coaching, time's up.

"He got me in here for a few sessions this year and it was the final lure of being able to work with my good mate and create a little bit of spirit and enjoyment.”

Costin said the game style he'd try to implement with the Comets next year was based around a simple philosophy.

"The game is built around pressure,” he said.

"You've got to coach your team how to absorb pressure and obviously how to put pressure on.

"That comes down to certain structures, parameters and philosophies that we have in place as a group, but the whole game will be around putting pressure on the opposition.”

Coffs Harbour president Steve Gooley said the Comets were "over the moon” Costin would be coaching in 2018.

"His rugby league wisdom is massive and he has a lot to offer for all players, especially juniors wanting to take their football seriously,” Gooley said.

”I know there are plenty of Comets old boys very happy to see 'Costco' back.”