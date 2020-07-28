Menu
The Coffs City United Lions went down to a well drilled Boambee outfit on Saturday.
Soccer

MATCH REPORT: Bombers change up to sink Lions

TIM JARRETT
James Anderson
28th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
WILD weather and a well executed game plan has helped Boambee to a hard fought win.

Boambee Bombers managed to grind out a 1-0 win against Coffs United Lions in appalling conditions on Saturday night.

The weather made it difficult for either side to play their football and in a game that could have gone either way, Boambee’s second half goal was enough to clinch the win.

Bomber’s coach Jon Fergusson was pleased with his side’s ability to implement a unique game plan against the Lions.

“It was a gutsy win, we made a slight change to our formation and had a specific plan which was to keep the Lions scoreless, and we managed to do that,” he said.

“It was a basic footballing approach, partly because of the predicted weather, and also because we knew what the Lions could do through their midfield.

Fergusson said the key to the victory was to nullify their attack, particularly through the middle of the park.

“Their strength is their midfield, and we were able to work hard enough against their midfield to stop them playing through us, which stopped them going wide.”

The Lions had the better share of possession, but couldn’t work too many chances, which Lions’ coach Glen Williams said made all the difference.

“Boambee had two chances; one was a 30-yard screamer from Tye, the other was well saved by Jake (Mahoney) – I think he parried it onto the upright,” Williams said.

“We had more possession and more chances, but we didn’t make anything from it. They have a good young goalkeeper, and we didn’t really test him, didn’t have that final solution for all the possession in their final third.”

The win sees Boambee level with Coffs United on the ladder, both on seven points in third and fourth position. With a big week ahead, all eyes turn to Wednesday night for round five of the competition where the Lions face Kempsey Saints, and Boambee takes on leaders Macleay Valley Rangers.

