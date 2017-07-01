Match hardened Marlins on the march

ON ROLL: The Marlins have now won their past three matches.

A STRENUOUS week is about to come to an end for the SCU Marlins but a third victory today would mark an eight day period that set up their season.

Having beaten reigning premier Hastings Valley 18-17 in a last minute thriller last weekend, Marlins supporters again had their fingernails bitten down to the quick on Tuesday night when their team won a catch-up game against Grafton 26-24.

The two wins, plus the bonus point that came from scoring four tries on Tuesday night, has propelled the Marlins into fourth position with a five point lead over the Port Pirates.

This afternoon presents the opportunity to widen that gap even further.

The Port Pirates face a local derby against a Vikings outfit keen to atone for last week's loss while the Marlins are at home against the winless Wauchope.

Earlier in the year the Marlins overcame Wauchope 43-14 and hopes are high for another bonus point victory.

Having suffered from anabundance of injuries and player unavailablility because of representative duties through the first half of the season, the Marlins line-up is now starting to get back toward something resembling its best starting team.

Chasing a fourth straight win today, confidence is high among the group.

After travelling to Wauchope last week, the Coffs Snappers are on the road again today.

After two weekends off due to a public holiday and a bye, the Snappers kicked right back into gear and will be better this afternoon for getting rid of any rust they might've had.

Kempsey currently sits sixth in the seven team competition but there's little chance the Snappers will take today's opponent lightly.

There's still plenty of memories among the Snappers group of the heartbreaking extra-time loss the team suffered at the hands of Kempsey in last year's preliminary final.