THE GANG: Leanne Da Costa, Michelle Stubbs, Hilary Young, Rose Jeff, Geoff Eastwood, Michael Stubbs, Grant Da Costa and Richie Goddard at the NSW Long Course State Championships.
Sport

Masters team power along in the pool

6th May 2019 10:47 AM
SWIMMING: The Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club have returned from a major meet in Sydney with a swag full of medals.

Competing at the 2019 NSW Long Course State Championships, the club were outstanding in winning their division as well as finishing second in the overall average points per swimmer. They were beaten by the powerhouse Sydney club of Blacktown City.

To top off the individual efforts the team competed in eight relay events from which five medals were won - one gold, two silver and two bronze.

The women's relay team, which consisted of of Michelle Stubbs, Leanne Da Costa, Hilary Young and Rose Jeff, were particularly outstanding as they claimed gold in the medley relay.

The men's medley team unfortunately missed the gold by 4/100s of a second.

Individual medal results for the team are as follows:

Richie - Four gold, one bronze, first in age group.

Geoff - Three gold, two silver, second in age group.

Michael - One silver

Leanne - Two bronze

Grant - One silver, one bronze

Hilary - Two silver, two bronze

Rose - One gold, one silver, two bronze

Masters swimming is for anyone 18 years or older and is a great way to keep fit.

If you would like to know more about the Coffs club visit www.coffsmastersswimming.weebly.com

