Masters swim away with swag of medals

COFFS Harbour Masters Swimming Club pair Paul Edwards and Rose Jeff have returned from the national championships with a handful of medals.

Jeff competed in the women's 75-79 years age division at the swim meet in Perth last month while Edwards was part of the men's 50-54 years age division.

Jeff won a silver medal and three bronze medals at the meet, continuing her fine record extending back over 25 years.

As one of the club's longest-serving members, her success was well received by her club-mates.

Edwards is one of the club's newest members but his results were no less pleasing.

Edwards collected two bronze medals but it was his gold-medal winning effort in the 50m freestyle that generated the most interest.

The final was a blistering swim with nine of the competitors breaking the 30-second mark which was an outstanding achievement.

Edwards touched the wall in of 28.37 seconds to claim the gold.

Jeff and Edwards continue to demonstrate to a high level that age is no barrier to health and fitness and the fun that is masters swimming.

The Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club swims all year round at the Coffs Aquatic Centre on Park Beach Rd.

It caters for fitness and non-competition swimming at all levels of ability. The club is open to all so if you enjoy the water, you are welcome to join them.

For more information about the masters swimming head online to coffsmastersswimming.weebly.com.