IN TOWN: Coffs Harbour is hosting the NSW Masters Road Championships this weekend.
Sport

Masters ready to race around Coffs

Sam Flanagan
20th Sep 2019 11:11 AM
AFTER three years in Orange, the NSW Masters Road Championships have arrived in Coffs Harbour.

The two-day event begins Saturday morning with a road race in Bonville.

The lumpy 21km circuit uses the old highway. Much of it meanders through a national park, where tall trees offer plenty of protection.

After crossing a narrow bridge at the southern end, a small climb topping out about two kilometres from the finish may provide the launch pad for an opportunistic attack.

"The road racecourse is challenging in the way it's undulating," race director Fiona Fahy said.

"It's a technical course…we've got the turnaround at the roundabout down at the bottom end at Raleigh."

Race distances vary depending on age category from 42km to 105km.

Sunday sees a classic four-corner criterium around Brelsford Park, with fast racing sure to catch the curious eyes of many local residents.

Race times for the championship events will be either 30 minutes or 40 minutes plus three laps. There's also a non-championship handcycle criterium early in the morning.

"It'll be hard for anyone to break away on that course because you can see just about all the way around it," Fahy said.

Fahy credited the Coffs Harbour Cycle Club for the planning and preparation leading into the weekend.

