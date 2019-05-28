Masters of the track are returning

START YOUR ENGINES: The Geoff King Motors Australian Kart Masters is returning to Coffs Harbour next weekend.

MOTORSPORT: Men and women over the age of 40 who still have a strong passion for racing will converge on Coffs Harbour in their droves next weekend for the annual Geoff King Motors Australian Kart Masters.

The Masters has been a staple on the Coffs sporting calender for 22 years and provides a great economic injection into the town as drivers come from across NSW as well as interstate for the event.

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing board member James Morrison said the club was ready for the jewel in its crown.

"There's been a substantial amount of work put in by the club to get ready for the Masters,” Morrison said.

"The track is in great shape, the grass is manicured regularly by ground staff. It's looking as good as a golf course.

"We're expecting 120-140 drives to take part. With them being over 40 years old, a lot bring their families, so the benefit to Coffs Harbour could be closer to 250 people for the three days.”

Morrison also paid tribute to the event's sponsors, saying the support this year had been exceptional.

The championship features multiple divisions as well as six multi-kart vintage demonstrations across the weekend.

Pre-entries for the event close this Friday, with late entries closing on June 6.

Entries are $195 if registered by this Friday and $215 up until entries close.

Registration includes access to the track from Tuesday for practice as well as racing for the three days.

The event is taking place from June 7-9 at the Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club.

For more information visit the Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club Facebook page.