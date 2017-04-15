25°
Masters of the pool top of their division

15th Apr 2017 2:00 AM
MASTER BLASTERS: Michael Stubbs, Brad Arnold, Richie Goddard, Leanne Da Costa, Michelle Stubbs and Rose Jeff.
FOR the second time in three years, the Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club has won its division at the NSW State Championships.

Swimming in the Olympic pool at Homebush along with 350 other competitors, the Coffs Harbour team's training brought plenty of rewards on the medal dais.

With the numbers boosted by three new members from last year's open day, an event promoted by the Coffs Coast Advocate, the team won 11 medals.

The team's newcomers claimed three of those.

Richie Goddard has been an elite performer at this level and he again won three gold medals and a pair of silvers in the 25-29 age group.

The other gold medal was won by Leanne Da Costa swimming in the 55-59 age group.

Rose Jeff picked up a pair of silver medals and a bronze in the 70-74 division while in the 50-54 age group, Brad Arnold won a silver medal while Michael Stubbs returned home with a bronze.

If you love the water the invitation to join the Coffs Harbour Masters, who swim all year, is there.

For more information, go to coffsmastersswimming. weebly.com or contact Leanne on 0429995595.

Coffs Coast Advocate
