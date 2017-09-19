Masterplans open to comment

30°
Emerald Beach draft masterplan.
ARE you keeping up with the masterplan proposals for day use areas or want to leave a comment?

The draft masterplans for Emerald Beach and Sandy Beach reserves have been released on the Coffs Harbour City Council website and have invited the public to leave comments.

Starting in February this year through to July, the plans have been developed through a series of workshops with residents from Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach, input from surveys and individual submissions.

An online survey is provided on the website where the public can leave a comment until Monday, October 16.

Visit haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/coffs-coast-regional-park-masterplans

 

Sandy Beach draft masterplan.
