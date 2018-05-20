Menu
IN PLANNING: Residents urged to have a say on the future of the Emerald Beach Reserve.
IN PLANNING: Residents urged to have a say on the future of the Emerald Beach Reserve.
Masterplan for beach reserve

20th May 2018 12:00 PM

WORK on the latest stage of the Emerald Beach Reserve Concept Plan will begin with a community information session at Sandy Beach Public School on May 29.

The community information session at the school will provide information about the consultation process, outline the structure and purpose of a proposed community reference group, gather feedback and provide an opportunity for community questions.

"The opinions and ideas we gathered through community engagement last year will be used as a guide to help develop a preferred concept plan for the reserve,” said the council's director of sustainable infrastructure Glenn O'Grady.

"There will also be a variety of avenues and consultation opportunities to ensure that everyone who wants to be involved is kept up to date on every stage as the plan moves forward.

"The community reference group will play a pivotal role in driving the process and helping create a preferred option that has wide community support, so we'd urge anyone interested in being a member to come along to the community information session,” he said.

The community information session will run from 6-7.30pm at Sandy Beach Public School on May 29.

Register at haveyoursay .coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

    Local Partners