SuperCoach NRL Round 8 wrap

Latrell Mitchell was the star of the show in Round 8. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

THE Mastermind puts every NRL game of Round 8 under the microscope. Take a look at the heroes and zeros, the players to ignore and the ones to keep an eye on.

SuperCoach is usually about the quantity of a player's actions, Latrell Mitchell showed how much quality matters with one of the highest ever SuperCoach scores of 161 from just six hit-ups.

In his few touches, Mitchell had three tries, two try assists, two line breaks, two line break assists, an intercept, five tackle busts and seven goals.

SuperCoaches count every tackle and hit-up, in Mitchell's case it was just 21 for this game in base stats. With that sort of workrate it's easy to understand how after four rounds Mitchell had 176 points in total and coaches were deserting him. Four rounds later and he's added 397 points at almost 100PPG.

Reuben Garrick 111, Damien Cook 109, Ken Maumalo 106 and Mitchell Pearce were the other players to score a century in Round 8.

James Tedesco was the most popular captain option and scored a solid 68. Cook lost about half the 20% captaincy backing he had the round before, but repaid those who kept faith.

John Bateman was the biggest captaincy flop (6% backed), scoring just 21 points after going off with a fractured his eye socket.

Damien Cook was back on top. Image: Tony Feder/Getty Images

RABBITOHS V BRONCOS

Highs: Damien Cook (109) delivered the big attacking stats that were missing from his season-low score of 52 last week. He had two try assists, four line break assists, a line break and two tackle busts on top of 55 in base stats. Cody Walker (83) had 77 points at halftime and looked set for a monster score with two tries, a try assist and four line break assists, but the points dried up in the second half. Andrew McCullough (78) was one of the few bright spots for the Broncos. He had 56 tackles and added big attacking stats for only the second time this year.

Lows: Corey Oates (53) had five errors including one dropped ball with the try line wide open. It could have been a much bigger score. Matthew Lodge (37) had six missed tackles.

Traps: John Sutton (76) is averaging just 56 minutes per game this year on the left edge. This try and line break were his first attacking stats for the season. He's not an option to cover the byes. Kyle Turner (61) scored for the second week in a row but Braidon Burns should return from injury soon enough to take his place.

Watchlist: Alex Johnston (67) has lost more than $100,000 in value after scoring just two tries this season. He's an attacking weapon in one of the top teams, a dual FLB/CTW with good bye coverage. He averaged just under 90 in three games during the bye period last year. Tom Dearden (33) had just three missed tackles and could kick goals.

Jason Taumalolo breaks through the Titans defence. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

COWBOYS V TITANS

Highs: Jason Taumalolo (85) returned with a bang and those hoping to pick him up on the cheap before the bye rounds won't get the massive discount hoped for. He had 57 in base stats along with a try, line break and three tackle busts. Jai Arrow (80) played 74 minutes for a score that was all base stats except for one ineffective offload.

Lows: Michael Morgan (26) let down many a SuperCoach this week, who expected better at home against the Titans. Josh McGuire (14) went off with a calf strain after 29 minutes. Michael Gordon (-4) had two errors in just three minutes on the field. Phillip Sami (2) played 53 minutes before going off injured.

Traps: Justin O'Neill (76) has now scored five tries in five games for the Cowboys. It's a remarkable turn around in form that surely can't last. O'Neill had just three tries in 38 games the past two seasons. Kevin Proctor (89) had 60 in base stats, a try and a line break. He's usually just good for 45-50 in base stats.

Watchlist: If Alexander Brimson (87) gets a chance for an extended run at fullback for the Titans, you should snap him up at his current price. He showed what he can do in this game with a try, try assist, eight tackle busts, two line breaks and two line break assists. He scored 492 points in the last 8 rounds of 2018 at fullback averaging 61.5PPG.

Josh Addo-Carr delivered despite being in a losing side. Picture: AAP

SHARKS V STORM

Highs: Josh Addo-Carr (73) has five tries in his past five games at 60.2PPG. He had a try and three line breaks in this game. Kenneath Bromwich had 50 in base stats, a try assist and two line break assists. He's doubled his game time from last year and is averaging 20PPG better this at 60.2PPG.

Lows: Cameron Smith (52) regained the goalkicking duties, but put away his running game. He did not have a single hit-up. That hurts for the 4.9% of coaches that backed him to score big against the injury riddled Sharks. Andrew Fifita (45) also disappointed the 5.5% of coaches that backed him.

Traps: Jesse Bromwich (65) had just 36 in base points with a try and line break bumping up his score.

Watchlist: Plenty of SuperCoaches will be jumping to Tom Dearden next week, but Kyle Flanagan (48) could be a better option if Shaun Johnson's injury troubles persist. He has dual position HFB/5/8 status and kicks goals.

RAIDERS V PANTHERS

Highs: Nathan Cleary (79) showed he can pick up points with his running game when he wants to. He had a try, three line breaks, four tackle busts and two offloads. He has a four-round average of 80.5PPG. You could have picked him up for $500,000 before he started that run. Elliott Whitehead (74) was not the English dual 2RF/CTW we were expecting to score big. He had 55 in base stats, a try assist and two line break assists. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (63) scored well even after being sent to the sin bin cost him -8 points and 10 minutes on the field.

Lows: Injuries galore in this game with John Bateman (21) playing just 26 minutes, Viliame Kikau (40) 53 minutes and Isaah Yeo (11) 20 minutes.

Traps: James Tamou (90) had a try, line break, three tackle busts and 12 points from offloads this week. He had a similar game in round 1. Check the scores in between for a better indication of what you'll get each week if you're tempted to bring him in for bye coverage

Watchlist: Jarrod Croker (66) will have plenty of goalkicking to do the way the Raiders are playing. He had 28 points from seven goals in this game and looks like a safe option with good bye coverage. Panthers fullback Caleb Aekins (38) has dual position FLB/CTW, plays the first bye round and is set for his first price rise of the year. He'll be a popular but not necessary trade in this round.

Reuben Garrick scored a double in Manly’s victory over the Bulldogs. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

SEA EAGLES V BULLDOGS

Highs: Reuben Garrick (111) scored every point for Manly in this victory with two tries and five goals. He also had two line breaks and five tackle busts. His price stalled in Round 6 after a score of 10 and many sold him at that point. He's still in 24% of teams and could be close to $500,000 in value by the time the first bye round arrives.

Lows: Addin Fonua-Blake (30) was a serious POD option at prop, but played just 24 minutes. Lachlan Croker (11) went off injured after 45 minutes. Corey Harawira-Naera (47) was the most traded in player but was nowhere near the previous week's 141 as expected.

Traps: Reimis Smith (65) scored two tries in this game and has six from eight this season. Still he only averages 38.4PPG. He's just not doing enough work.

Watchlist: Feeling risky? Kane Elgey (77) is in the driver's seat with Daly Cherry-Evans out injured and produced his best score since 2015. Manly has a good run of fixtures coming up but there's a reason he's so cheap ... refer back to Elgey's scores of 8, 13 and 22 already this year.

ROOSTERS V TIGERS

Highs: The Rooster left edge. Latrell Mitchell (161) produced one of the all-time great SuperCoach performances with three tries, two try assists, two line breaks, two line break assists, an intercept, five tackle busts and seven goals. Boyd Cordner (93) had a try, try assist, two line break assists and three tackle busts on top of 49 in base stats. Just 4.2% ownership and averaging 67.1PPG. Daniel Tupou had a massive 43 points from hit-ups, seven tackle busts, a try and line break.

Robbie Farah (82) had a try, line break and sprinkling of other attacking stats on top of 50 in base stats. He's clearly the second best hooker in SuperCoach this year.

Lows: The only try Joseph Manu (27) scored this year was when he made his way over to the left side a few rounds ago. The Roosters just won't go right and why should they when the points are flowing. Esan Marsters (29) equalled his lowest score of the season. Not surprising when he was up against Mitchell.

Traps: Nat Butcher (76) scored a try and line break and has shown an impressive workrate this season. Unfortunately his minutes have been inconsistent, ranging from 19 to 53. Looks a SuperCoach winner with guaranteed game time.

Watchlist: Alex Twal (67) got through a mountain of work in a badly beaten team. He's in the top 10 scoring props this season. Keep an eye on him to cover the second bye round.

Mitchell Pearce makes a break to score a try for the Knights. Picture: Getty Images

WARRIORS V KNIGHTS

Highs: Ken Maumalo (106) had two tries, two line breaks, six tackle busts and a monstrous 39 points just from hit-ups. He's got a workrate few wingers can match. Mitchell Pearce (103) has sprung to life and now has a three-game average of 79.7PPG. He had a try, three try assists, a line break, four line break assists and two forced dropouts. Kalyn Ponga (90) had his highest score for the season with a try, two line breaks and kicked eight goals. He's averaged 81.2PPG since moving back to fullback and is a captaincy option every week regardless of the match-up.

Lows: Roger Tuivasa Sheck had his first score below 50 for the season. He only had 10 hit-ups and one tackle bust. Hayze Perham (2) had just 12 minutes of game time.

Traps: Sione Mata'utia (81) scored his first try of the year and had two line breaks after moving into the centres and playing 80 minutes. He'll move back into the forward rotation once Jesse Ramien returns.

Watchlist: Cheapie centre Patrick Herbert (53) scored a try in his second game for the Warriors and is a trade-in option for this week. Who kicks goals for the Warriors if Kodi Nikorima replaces Chanel Harris-Tavita this week? Issac Luke (27) is the most experienced option but isn't playing 80 minutes. Peta Hiku (73) and Tohu Harris (69) have taken shots before and would become very interesting options with an extra 10 or so points a week. Hiku is averaging 53.5PPG and Harris is averaging 63.4PPG.

EELS V DRAGONS

Highs: Clint Gutherson (92) continues to pick up attacking stats. He had a try, try assist, line break, two line break assists and five tackle busts. Maika Sivo (92) will go close to reaching $600,000 in value. He scored another two tries, two line breaks and had six tackle busts.

Lows: Tyson Frizell (11) copped a finger to the eye and played limited minutes. Michael Jennings (12) played the full 80 minutes but just wasn't involved.

Traps: Manu Ma'u (55) is still playing limited minutes after his return from injury. Don't jump on him too early. His price should come down before the first bye round.

Watchlist: Blake Ferguson (85) has probably hit his lowest price point for the season at $519,400. He has the Storm up next so there's a chance he won't score massive this week. The injury-affected score of 10 moves out of his rolling average after the next game. If you ignore that score he's averaging 72PPG.