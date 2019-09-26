MASTERFUL MOSS: Clarence cyclist makes big return to podium

GLORIOUS RETURN: Clarence Valley cyclist Laurelea Moss crosses the line in first place at the 2019 C.ex Group NSW Masters Road Race Championships in Coffs Harbour last weekend.

CYCLING: Clarence Valley cycling star Laurelea Moss has made a triumphant return on two wheels after claiming gold and silver medals at the NSW State Masters Road Race Championships held in Coffs Harbour last weekend.

Moss, who took time out of the saddle after giving birth to her now seven-month-old son, won gold in the 63km women's masters road race on Saturday before a silver in the criterium on Sunday.

The cycling star eagerly anticipated her return but she said even after an illustrious career on the track that the nerves threatened to take over ahead of the first race.

"I was so nervous. I've done very well in my cycling career, a few years ago I was going to world cups for my age group and getting gold medals but this was a whole other level,” Moss said.

"I was starting from a low base but I was as nervous as I'd ever been at this one, I didn't want to get dropped off the back of the peloton. My race brain hasn't dulled though. In the second race on Sunday I tried something which didn't end up coming off and I was overtaken at the line but I still have the mental capacity to go for these manoeuvres.”

Moss had planned on an earlier start to preparations for the event but setbacks in her recovery led to a small window of training in the lead-up.

"I was keen to get back on the bike earlier but I had a few setbacks and only started training for the race with six weeks to go,” she said.

"I had a very intense five weeks of training before a recovery week leading in. Twenty months ago I was competing in the velodrome at the national championships so I was clearly very fit.

"I'm thrilled with the result. I used the fact I'm a little bit fatter after a having a baby to get downhill faster. I obviously lost a bit of time going uphill but I was making good time going down.”

Moss said the championships in Coffs Harbour was one of the best racing events she had been to and she is now eyeing a return to the velodrome.

"It was great weekend and really good championship. They were very well run, it was one of best state titles that people had ever been to,” she said.

"Next I'll be targeting the masters track nationals in March. It's only six months away so training will be difficult as I have a lot going on with my studies, working and having a baby to look after. It doesn't leave a lot of time but I'm looking forward to getting back on the track.”

While Moss is still returning to full fitness, she said the key to success was in the athlete's mindset.

"There's only so much fitness you can gain. This proved you've got to be bold and back yourself even though you may not be at your best,” she said.