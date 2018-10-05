Menu
New South Wales meets Victoria in the men's 60s division.
Masterclass of AFL on Coffs Coast.

4th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
A FEW more great marks and goals were added to glory-day stories of Australia's old heads of Aussie Rules.

In a show of age and experience the action was played in good spirits at this week's AFL Masters National Carnival in Coffs.

They may have lost a yard or two of pace but that didn't stop 850 players from all states enjoying a week of games and social outings on the Coffs Coast.

It's the first time Coffs Harbour has hosted the national carnival, which returned to New South Wales for the first time in eight years.

The Masters Carnival, held over eight days, is the biggest Australian Rules football competition in Australia.

