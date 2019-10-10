Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan.
Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan.
Rugby Union

Massive storm forces RWC into historical first

10th Oct 2019 2:21 PM

RUGBY World Cup organisers have been forced to scrap two big pool games as Japan braces for the impact of super typhoon Hagibis.

Matches scheduled for Saturday between England and France, and New Zealand and Italy have been abandoned, with organisers describing their historic decision as "regrettable".

They are the first cancellations in the tournament's 32-year history.

 

Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 on KAYO SPORTS. Every match Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >

The pool-deciding England match was scheduled for Yokohama, which is in the direct path of the tropical storm while New Zealand's match was to be in Toyota City, on the fringe.

The games were scheduled for the same day the category 5 storm is set to make landfall and organisers said in a statement they did not want to risk player, official and spectator safety.

They said the "risks were too challenging" to consider shifting the match venues.

A decision was still to be made on the status of matches on Sunday, including a key clash between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama.

More Stories

england v france new zealand v italy rugby union rugby world cup typhoon hagibis wallabies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Another Facebook page in the information mix

    premium_icon Another Facebook page in the information mix

    News A new Facebook page and website has been created to help promote a controversial project.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Tragic details of highway deaths emerge

    premium_icon Tragic details of highway deaths emerge

    News Coffs-Clarence’s top cop reflects on recent fatalities

    Logging on hold ... for now

    premium_icon Logging on hold ... for now

    News Local logging put on hold