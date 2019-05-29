Dog alerts household to 4m intruder
A MAMMOTH snake has made itself at home in a Babinda kitchen while digesting a hearty meal.
Julie Brianese said she and her husband, Mick, were woken up by their dog barking at the 4m intruder.
"We had an inkling there was a snake around, but we didn't think it would be that big," she said.
"It had a lump in its tummy about the size of a bandicoot, so it probably just wanted somewhere warm to digest its meal."
The Brianeses called a reptile handler to remove the snake from their property and relocate it in the bush.