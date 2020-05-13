Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

More Stories

editors picks offbeat sunshine coast snake catchers 24/7 wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor weighing up the options

        premium_icon Councillor weighing up the options

        News A strong supporter of the Cultural and Civic Space, the Councillor has criticised the Advocate’s coverage of the issue.

        New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

        Business Test results from drive-in clinic will be sent to patients via text

        Westpac chopper called after man reportedly falls from tree

        premium_icon Westpac chopper called after man reportedly falls from tree

        News It is believed the man has suffered multiple fractures.

        International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        premium_icon International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        Crime Traffic and Highway Patrol officers allegedly caught a man speeding south of...