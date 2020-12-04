Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward
Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Massive oil spill causes traffic angst in Coffs

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRIVERS are being urged to use caution when driving along Isles Drive after a massive oil spill yesterday.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon and caused oil to spill several hundred meters down the road in the busy industrial area.

It is believed to have originated from a nearby business and the clean up involved the whole gamut of services including Transport for NSW, Fire and Rescue and Coffs Harbour City Council.

Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward
Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward

It took around an hour and a half to clear the oil spill and there have been no reports of endangered seabirds or baby seals being harmed.

Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward
Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward

The spill comes just a day after a similarly unusual incident where a truck driver lost his trailer on nearby Englands Road, causing the closure of the exit onto the Pacific Highway.

It is believed a "rookie mistake" led to the trailer disconnecting from a truck and sliding down the road.

coffs harbour city council englands road roundabout isles drive nsw fire and rescue oil spill transport for nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum allegedly gives nine-year-old green light to drive

        Premium Content Mum allegedly gives nine-year-old green light to drive

        Crime Woman charged after two young kids allegedly let behind the wheel

        Coroner releases findings into missing Grafton teen

        Premium Content Coroner releases findings into missing Grafton teen

        Crime "On the balance of probabilities, Jasmine is now deceased."

        Need ‘big boys’ at the table to grow our airport says Mayor

        Premium Content Need ‘big boys’ at the table to grow our airport says Mayor

        Council News ‘When we are talking with the big boys we have to have a big boy in there speaking...

        LOCK UP: Car theft hot spots on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content LOCK UP: Car theft hot spots on the Coffs Coast

        Crime Fiery end to vehicle theft shows perpetrators have “no regard for anyone’