Massive oil spill causes traffic angst in Coffs

Emergency services were called to Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour for a large and dangerous oil spill running several hundred metres. Photo: Frank Redward

DRIVERS are being urged to use caution when driving along Isles Drive after a massive oil spill yesterday.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon and caused oil to spill several hundred meters down the road in the busy industrial area.

It is believed to have originated from a nearby business and the clean up involved the whole gamut of services including Transport for NSW, Fire and Rescue and Coffs Harbour City Council.

It took around an hour and a half to clear the oil spill and there have been no reports of endangered seabirds or baby seals being harmed.

The spill comes just a day after a similarly unusual incident where a truck driver lost his trailer on nearby Englands Road, causing the closure of the exit onto the Pacific Highway.

It is believed a "rookie mistake" led to the trailer disconnecting from a truck and sliding down the road.