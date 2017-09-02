Massive numbers for running festival

TOMORROW will see more than 1500 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities make their way around the Coffs Creek for the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

And for those planning on taking part but have yet to sign up, late entries are available at the Coffs Harbour Showground today between 2pm and 4pm.

Hundreds of dads, kids and families have entered the running festival as a fun way of being together on Father's Day and there are also some serious athletes ready to put on an exciting show for spectators.

The event offers more than just fun runs and walks, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs for all participants including Brooks Running Shoes, Genesis gym memberships, a family studio photo shoot and a Garmin GPS Sports watch valued at $350.

There are also massages courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy, free face painting for the kids, sporting goods and delicious food, drink and ice cream all available in the event village.

Entries have come in from almost every state in Australia including Tasmania, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

"It's great that people are making a trip of it, it's good for tourism and the whole community will benefit from the event,” race director Noel Phillips said.

The first event of the day is the 10km fun run, starting at 7.00am, followed by the half marathon at 7.30am, the 5km fun run/walk at 9.30am and the 3km family fun run at 10.20am. Organisers urge participants to arrive in plenty of time for their race start.

All events take place along the stunning Coffs Creek Walkway and proceeds help support a range of local children's charities including Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Early Connections.

Presentations for placegetters and random prize draws will be conducted from 11am.

The winning schools in the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge will also be announced.

Late entries for the event are available today only at the showground between 2pm and 4pm, with no entries on race day. For those already entered, race numbers can also be collected during this time and from 5.45am on Sunday morning.

Event parking is available on Sunday around the Coffs St Olympic Pool area, Castle St multi-level car park and Marcia Street (behind the council depot).

For more information about Sunday's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, go to villagesports.com.au.