Full steam ahead for the opening of the Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre. Construction workers put the final pieces together for the grand opening in a couple of weeks.
Massive new shopping centre to deliver 800 jobs

Amber Hooker
22nd Nov 2018 6:00 AM
MORE late-night dining options and Flight Centre have joined the list of Stockland Birtinya's retailers.

The developer revealed Vietnamese cuisine from SG Cafe, poke bowls at Suki Birtinya, as well as On a Roll Sushi, Kebab Zone and Sushi Ichiban had joined the line-up.

Centre manager Shane Monro said they had reached out to the local community to deliver "value and convenience", with a focus on local traders paramount.

Once fully tenanted and operational, Mr Monro said the centre would employ about 800 full-time to casual workers.

 

A chemist, medical centre and baker are locked in but yet to be announced.

Already locked in are Elenbi Hair Salon, Gorgeous Brows, Natures Nails, Li's Massage, The Barber Shed, and homewares stores Vanilla Salt and Gifts of Love. Food and convenience retailers Fresh Fruit Brothers, RA Quality Meats, Saffron India speciality grocer and Birtinya News and Gifts are situated near Coles, and Aldi is a flagship store.

Mr Monro said stage two of the centre was still in planning, but the 3500sqm land-size would fit a "significant offering" to build on services.

The 10,648sq m stage one will feature 40 speciality retailers, including two mini majors, the open-air dining precinct and 522 car parking spaces.

