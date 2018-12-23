Massive medal haul for hockey masters

STILL GOT IT: Masters players from the Coffs Coast won a swag of medals at the National Championships.

STILL GOT IT: Masters players from the Coffs Coast won a swag of medals at the National Championships.

HOCKEY: Masters players from the Coffs Coast recently returned home from the National Hockey Championships on the Northern Rivers with a swag of medals.

Between them the locals brought home four gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

In the over 40 age group, Jonathan Williams picked up a silver medal, while Scott Waddell and David Baird claimed bronze.

Adam Ellison took silver in the over 45 division one age group and was also awarded an individual honour as the tournaments leading goal scorer.

The over 45 division 2 team, containing Mark Freeman, went through the pool matches undefeated and struck gold in the final, downing QLD 5-2.

Dale Neaves and Paul Mills represented the over 50 age group and won the silver.

Neaves was also selected as a shadow reserve for the Australian team.

It was a bronze medal to Dave Rake in the over 55 age group, while Keith Jervis and Kerry Wise won gold in the over 65 category.

In the over 75 age group Allan Crouch's team went through the tournament undefeated and collected gold.

"Our masters players put a lot of time and effort into hockey on the Coffs Coast,” President of Hockey Coffs Coast Joel Matthews said.

"It's great to see them being so successful on the national stage... the players took their medals out to junior twilight hockey the other week and the kids thought it was fantastic”.

The strength of men's masters hockey continues to grow on the Mid North Coast, with 17 players representing various age groups and multiple states and territories during the championship.

The Men's Masters National Hockey Championship is one of the largest single sporting events in Australia with over 850 players competing in multiple divisions over a two week period.

The championships also forms the selection base for the Australian National teams.