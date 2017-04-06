Massive mackerel battles former footy star

A HUGE Spanish mackerel monstered a livebait cast out by Andrew Ettingshausen.

Last week, the former Cronulla fullback and now Escape with ET fishing show host was fishing around the shallow reefs at Nambucca Heads.

Ettingshausen said the mackerel jumped clear out of the water near his boat.

He then cast a livebait at the massive fish, which it hit, pulling line from his reel in an epic battle.

"You would think I'm still in Vanuatu but I caught this whopping Spanish Mackerel off Nambucca Heads," he wrote on Facebook.