Police have praised a property owner who alerted them to a stash of explosives on a Northern Rivers property.
Crime

Massive haul of explosives discovered on rural property

8th Jun 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
POLICE have praised a property owner who alerted them to a stash of explosives on a Northern Rivers property.

Kyogle police were invited to a Horseshoe Creek property on Wednesday and when they arrived, the owner directed them to an old bus where explosives had been stored for several years.

Officers took photos of the items and sent them to the bomb squad in Sydney, establishing the items as safe to be moved.

The items included 90 detonators, a trigger blaster, 73 sticks of packages explosives, a shotgun and ammunition.

Police took the items to Lismore Police Station to be disposed of.

Richmond Police District officers have welcomed the property owner's course of action.

In a statement, police said you should never "touch, tilt or tamper" bombs or explosives.

"This applies to anyone who finds explosives," they said.

"If you come across explosives avoid the temptation to have a sticky-beak; leave it alone and call police.

"The same goes if you find a gun."

Lismore Northern Star

