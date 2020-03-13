SpaceX founder mistakes the Moon for Mars . . . again

The Occupy Mars image tweeted by Elon Musk had one glaring flaw.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has made an embarrassing gaffe in his attempts to build hype for a plan to colonise Mars that shows he still has a lot to learn about the Red Planet.

While Musk evidently plans to send people to Mars, he might not know where it is or what it looks like.

On Thursday, Musk took to his beloved Twitter account to share a banner promoting the goal to "Occupy Mars".

But it wasn't long before some Twitter users noticed a mistake in the image.

That’s the moon — Matthew (@matthewhickey00) March 11, 2020

Even noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson weighed in, despite not following Musk on Twitter.

Elon, Can I assume you know that the Mars in your "Occupy Mars” Tweet is actually an image of the Full Moon during a lunar eclipse, but the image on my shirt is Mars for real. -Neil pic.twitter.com/J8jq0o2nSN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 11, 2020

While it appears Musk has made a mistake, saying in one response, "I did an image search on my phone and posted without looking closely," he should have known better, given he did the same thing in June last year, and was also summarily corrected in replies.



At that time some theorised it could be a dig at rival billionaire, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.

Space exploration is an emerging hobby among billionaire tech boys with more money than they could possibly spend on Earth.

The eCommerce baron Bezos has plans of his own, and has in fact held them longer than Musk.

In 2000, Bezos founded Blue Origin, a company hoping to increase the feasibility of private space travel.

He said last year that the best way to colonise Mars would be to first colonise the moon.

Musk has also expressed doubts about the feasibility of colonising Mars, indicating the current pace of innovation might not be enough.

The latest stuff-up adds another entrant into the Musk Twitter-gaffe hall of fame.

Previously Musk was forced to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $US20 million fine after tweeting he planned to take the company private at $420 a share (a wink to cannabis culture that also sent Tesla's share price higher, prompting the US Securities and Exchange Commission to get involved).

He also had to fight a defamation case after branding one of the rescuers who helped get a group of young soccer players and their coach out of a Thailand cave "pedo guy" on the social media site.

He defended his use of the term, saying it was a common expression in his homeland of South Africa.

The court ruled Musk had not defamed the cave rescuer.