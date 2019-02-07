Massive fine for construction boss after workplace death

Gary Lavin leaves the Maroochydore District Court. He and his company Multi-Run Roofing are on trial over alleged reckless conduct which led to the death of a roofer in 2014.

THE director of a company found guilty of reckless conduct following the death of a roofer has been jailed and fined $1 million.

Gary Lavin, 64, and his company Multi-Run Roofing were found guilty by majority verdict yesterday following a week-long trial in Maroochydore District Court.

He along with Peter Lavin and his company, Lavin Constructions were charged after 62-year-old Whareheera Keepa Te Amo fell to his death at a Lake McDonald worksite in 2014.

The jury were unable to reach a verdict in the case of Peter Lavin and his company and he has been granted bail to appear in court on February 21.

The jury convicted Lavin on the basis he had failed to install edge protection on the shed which Mr Te Amo fell from, despite making reference to the safety measure in a $284,000 quote of works to be completed and a work method statement.

Witnesses gave testimony during the trial that Lavin said the safety measure was too expensive.

Defence barrister Laura Reece told the court her client was a man of "very limited means" and had basically no assets apart from a ute.

Judge Glen Cash fined Multi-Run Roofing $1 million with six months to pay the fine.

He further imprisoned Lavin for 12 months' which will be suspended after he serves four months for an operational period of 12 months.

