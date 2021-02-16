Massive expansion planned at van park

There are plans to add 80 new camping sites at the Darlington Beach Resort at Arrawarra.

If approved it would take the number of camping sites within the northern section of the park from 24 to 104.

The plans have been submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council and are on public exhibition until February 26.

The park consists of an extensive network of roads, mobile homes and caravan and camping sites.

There is a large central complex with reception area, restaurant, shop, playground, water play park, swimming pool, bowling greens and jumping pillows.

There is also a golf course along the eastern frontage and playing fields, tennis courts, archery range and BMX tracks towards Solitary Islands Way.

The current approval to operate the caravan park was given in October 2019 for 375 sites which includes 191 long-term sites, 160 short term sites and 24 camp sites.

The NRMA facility is located on the eastern side of Solitary Islands Way just north of the Pacific Motorway Arrawarra interchange. The Arrawarra Beach Holiday Park is to the south and the Lorikeet mobile home park to the north.

In the past there have been problems with caravans parked in designated truck parking bays at the Arrawarra rest stop.

The cost of the work associated with increasing the camp sites from 24 to 104 is estimated to be $325,000.

Proposed ancillary works include the removal of the golfer’s hut building, construction of two amenities blocks and the installation of a firefighting hydrant system.

No tree removal is planned.

To read more about the proposal go the Coffs Harbour City Council’s development application tracker and search for Number: 0655/21DA